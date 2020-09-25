Metacoin (MTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $188,256.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $29.81 million and $188,256.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metacoin has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043615 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.04649916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

