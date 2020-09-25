MetaMorph (METM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $54,885.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $297,587.06 and approximately $54,885.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.25 or 0.04774618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034165 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,766,280 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, BitMart, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

