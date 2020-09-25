MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of MGM Growth Properties worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,463 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 558,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 117,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.97.

NYSE MGP opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

