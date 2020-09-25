Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is GQG Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,356,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 903,831 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.7% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Microsoft worth $1,294,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,298,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $204,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125,956 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $203.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,537.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.00 and a 200 day moving average of $189.28. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

