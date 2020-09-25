Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s Largest Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 9.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $124,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,298,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $204,715,000 after buying an additional 125,956 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $203.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,537.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

