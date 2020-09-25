Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Tops $12.34 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $26,355.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00096492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00228617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.01460461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00020797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,915,359,840 coins and its circulating supply is 2,710,150,273 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network.

