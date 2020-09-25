Mirai (MRI) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Mirai coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Mirai has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Mirai has a market capitalization of $6,068.12 and $205.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00448083 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012379 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009828 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00026322 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

