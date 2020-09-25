Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stake Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Mitek Systems worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 645,726 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $10,255,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 789,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $460,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,376 shares of company stock valued at $898,284. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $501.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

