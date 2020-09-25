Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 15,902 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of H & R Block worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 732,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in H & R Block by 79,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in H & R Block by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in H & R Block by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 520,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 99,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the first quarter worth $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

