Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 105,834 The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,666,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $113,980,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,409,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,130,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 302,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,498,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $224,539,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,963,682 shares of company stock worth $259,312,261.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.