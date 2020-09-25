Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of US Foods worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,391,000 after purchasing an additional 185,974 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in US Foods by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in US Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,453,000 after buying an additional 817,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,261,000 after buying an additional 2,273,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.27 and a beta of 1.46. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $42.78.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Wolfe Research began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

