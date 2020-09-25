Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $300.30 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $312.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.