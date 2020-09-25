Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,923 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,169,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 6,873 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $399,390.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,987 shares of company stock worth $24,619,863. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.72. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.