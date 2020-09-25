Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Big Lots worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Big Lots from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.