Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.09 Million Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.09. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

