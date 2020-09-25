Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.11 Million Holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,340 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SK Telecom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:SKM opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

