Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,119 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in BCE by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in BCE by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE BCE opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.247 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

