Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Eventbrite worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 626,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,684 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,143,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. Eventbrite Inc has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

