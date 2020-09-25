Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,714 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,820,663,000 after acquiring an additional 437,438 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,077,000 after acquiring an additional 235,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,730 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after acquiring an additional 894,767 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE:CNI opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

