Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,990 Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.90% of AxoGen worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXGN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AxoGen by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AxoGen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.74. AxoGen, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

