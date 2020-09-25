Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 358,786 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358,786 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Flex worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $67,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $123,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,937 shares of company stock valued at $315,538. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

