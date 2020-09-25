Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,613 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

