Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,887 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,485,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,629 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,803,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter worth $5,020,000. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $3.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

