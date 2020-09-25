Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122,179 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Xerox worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,949 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,601 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,308,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 954.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $244,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 24,847 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $456,687.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

