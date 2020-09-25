MKM Partners Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $115.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -243.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

