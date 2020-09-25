Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Model N worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Model N Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $78,368.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,799 shares in the company, valued at $17,728,592.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

