Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust (LON:MTE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,351.95

Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust (LON:MTE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,351.95 and traded as high as $1,384.90. Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust shares last traded at $1,375.00, with a volume of 27,449 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $230.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 21.58 and a quick ratio of 21.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,351.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,149.24.

Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust Company Profile (LON:MTE)

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

