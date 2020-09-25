Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 266.25 ($3.48).

A number of research firms have commented on MGAM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Morgan Advanced Materials to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.93) on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of GBX 168.80 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.05. The company has a market cap of $640.66 million and a P/E ratio of 62.36.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 11.50 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 2718.9998873 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

