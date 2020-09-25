Morgan Stanley Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $112.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

DRI stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

