National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.00

Media stories about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NSEC opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. National Security Group has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.16.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

