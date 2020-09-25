Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $32,564.01 and $8,227.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.04755302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

