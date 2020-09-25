NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded at HSBC

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The stock has a market cap of $337.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

