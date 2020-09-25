Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.