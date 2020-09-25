Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $2,130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $300,979,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 103.2% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAA opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

