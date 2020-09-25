Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Helen of Troy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CL King upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.60.

HELE opened at $188.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.23. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $213.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,848,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $888,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

