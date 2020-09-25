Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

