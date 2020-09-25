Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,811 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.18% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $32.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

