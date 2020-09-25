New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $1.23. New Media Investment Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 2,304,177 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 million, a PE ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Media Investment Group stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of New Media Investment Group worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM)

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

