Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 315.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

