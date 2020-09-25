NextDAO Reaches Market Cap of $3.27 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.27 million and $126,521.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One NextDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00227655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.01456947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00207537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,449,334,187 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,409,102,078 tokens. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

