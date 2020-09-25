NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get NITTO DENKO COR/ADR alerts:

NDEKY opened at $31.23 on Friday. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NITTO DENKO COR/ADR will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.