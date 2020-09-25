Northcoast Research Upgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to “Buy”

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THO. Truist lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO opened at $91.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,409,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,409,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.