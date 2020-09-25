Nuggets Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,518.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,518.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00096896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00229550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.01467827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00202642 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

