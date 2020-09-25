Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.14

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and traded as high as $19.20. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 28,880 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

Get Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 82.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 697,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 314,466 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund in the second quarter worth $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 15.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund in the second quarter worth $875,000.

About Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.