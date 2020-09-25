Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.31. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 138.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,112.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 116.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

