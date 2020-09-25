OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.41. OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 705 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

About OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs.

