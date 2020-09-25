Obyte (GBYTE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,497.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Obyte has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Obyte has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and $6,497.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $21.59 or 0.00202332 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000284 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000900 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,691 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

