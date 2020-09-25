Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 651,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Oil States International worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 432.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Oil States International by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OIS opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.41.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

OIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

