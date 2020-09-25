Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post sales of $33.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $36.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $129.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $130.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $127.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 219,040 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 100,138 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSBC opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

