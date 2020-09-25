On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $283.99

On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.99 and traded as low as $228.00. On The Beach Group shares last traded at $228.00, with a volume of 215,777 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTB. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 393.33 ($5.14).

The firm has a market cap of $383.96 million and a PE ratio of -14.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14.

On The Beach Group Company Profile (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

